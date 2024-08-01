How Biden Persuaded Scholz to Release a Top Kremlin Assassin

(Bloomberg) -- The historic prisoner swap that resulted in the release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich and 15 others was made possible by a personal promise German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made to US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House earlier this year. But until this afternoon, it was far from clear the plan would succeed.

During the Feb. 9 trip, Biden appealed to Scholz to release Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian murderer serving a life sentence in Germany, as part of the arrangement, which involved six countries and 24 people.

The German leader was reticent at first. Krasikov had shot a Chechen rebel in 2019 in broad daylight in Berlin’s Tiergarten park, supposedly at the personal order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the end, Scholz conceded. For you, I’ll do it, the chancellor told Biden, according to a senior US official who was in the room. The two men have a warm relationship, and Scholz has described Biden as a close friend. The president turned to Jake Sullivan, his national security advisor, and told him to get the deal done.

Scholz had agreed to the prisoner swap under the assumption that it would also involve Russian activist Alexey Navalny, who died a week later while imprisoned in Russia.

On the day of Alexey Navalny’s death, Feb. 16, Sullivan happened to be meeting with the parents of Gershkovich, Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich, according to a senior US administration official. The Wall Street Journal reporter was then being held in Russia on charges of espionage.

The national security team worried that Navalny’s death would impact their efforts to secure the release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, another American held prisoner in Russia, the official said. But Sullivan stressed to Evan’s parents that he still saw a path forward.

Shortly after, Putin made clear in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that any deal would be contingent on Krasnikov’s release. “We have certain conditions that are being discussed through channels between special services,” Putin said. “I believe an agreement can be reached.”

In April, Sullivan sent a proposal to Scholz on Biden’s behalf that reflected more than a year’s worth of work by the White House national security team, according to the senior US official.

Meanwhile, German officials repeatedly denied reports that Krasnikov or Navalny might be part of a deal. Scholz declined to comment on the matter whenever he was asked about it.

Final arrangements came together in late July, after Biden spent roughly an hour on the phone with his Slovenian counterpart urging the country to help with the deal by releasing a Russian prisoner, according to a senior administration official.

It was an intense day for the 81-year-old president. About an hour after the call, Biden released a statement announcing that he would end his reelection campaign.

On Thursday evening, the German government finally broke its silence. Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced the prisoner swap in an emailed statement and added that the decision hadn’t been an easy one for the German government. Hebestreit attributed the move to the obligation to protect German citizens — five of whom was released as part of the arrangement — as well as “solidarity with the US.”

Speaking from the White House, Biden expressed his appreciation for Scholz. “I owe a great sense of gratitude to the chancellor. The demands they were making of me required me to get some significant concessions from Germany, which they originally concluded they could not do because of the person in question.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.