Macau Gaming Revenue Misses Estimate Again Over Crackdown Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue growth remained sluggish in July, failing to meet analysts’ expectation in a sign that Beijing’s crackdown on illegal money exchange activities and cross-border gambling has dented sentiment among players.

Gross gaming revenue rose 12% to 18.6 billion patacas ($2.31 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Thursday. That compares with the median analyst estimate of a 14% year-on-year increase, and is 76% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

July’s slow performance came despite the popular summer holiday travel season. The underperformance could signal rising concerns among gamblers over China’s crackdown on Macau. Since June, Beijing and state-owned media have highlighted a series of arrests involving illegal money exchange and loan sharks, along with cross-border gambling. The casino hub reported 2.55 million visitor arrivals in June, which was about 82% of the pre-pandemic level. The city will release data for July later this month.

Visitor arrivals have been slowing in Macau for months, with China’s easing of international travel restrictions and visa regulations encouraging mainland Chinese — Macau’s dominant tourist group — to travel overseas.

China’s economic slowdown has also weakened tourist spending, with travelers ditching luxury shopping for budget eating and drinking.

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell 10% in July, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2%.

