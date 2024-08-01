MUFG Buys 8% Stake in Top Philippine Fintech GCash: InsiderPH

A QR code for GCash mobile payment is displayed at a store in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Dec. 2, 2022. The Philippines is expected to announce its consumer price index on December 6. Photograph: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will take an 8% equity stake in the Philippines’ top fintech app GCash in a deal that values it at $5 billion, InsiderPH reported Friday.

MUFG will acquire the stake in Globe Fintech Innovations Inc., or Mynt, the holding firm that manages GCash, according to the report. MUFG will invest $393 million in Mynt, Nikkei reported separately.

Ayala Group will also increase its stake in Mynt to match MUFG’s and pay the same price, according to InsiderPH.

Globe owns around 35% of Mynt, while China’s Ant Group has about 34% stake, Globe CEO Ernest Cu said in an interview in May. Other investors include Warburg Pincus, Bow Wave Capital and Ayala Corp.

GCash is part of Globe’s drive to become a tech-centric enterprise, diversifying from its maturing core telco business.

Globe reported a 3% increase in first-quarter service revenue to 41.1 billion pesos ($704 million), the same growth it posted for all of 2023. Globe’s share in Mynt’s equity earnings more than doubled to 962 million pesos, representing 11% of its pre-tax income.

