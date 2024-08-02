Dollar Eyes Worst Day This Year as Jobs Data Boosts Expectations for Fed Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar headed for its steepest decline of 2024 as a surprisingly weak US labor report heightened concern about the economic outlook, leading traders to bet on more aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index tumbled 0.8% on Friday, on pace for its biggest daily drop since November, as the prospect of Fed easing and diving Treasury yields dimmed the greenback’s appeal. The dollar’s largest drop versus major currencies came against the yen, which was on track for its strongest week since 2022 after the Bank of Japan lifted rates this week.

The dollar’s slide underscored that investors’ focus was on the relative path of global central banks, outweighing potential demand for the currency as a haven with angst about the economy building. Stocks also sank on the labor-market figures, as did oil — the sort of turbulent backdrop that might support the currency.

“The dollar is indeed in an uncomfortable place as the US rates markets continue to frontload aggressive Fed easing,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole. “This is eroding the dollar’s rate advantage and pushing it lower versus its G-10 peers.”

The greenback has been buoyed for much of the year as the Fed kept its benchmark rate at the highest in more than two decades, while the economy remained resilient. Friday’s losses pared the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index’s gain this year to about 3%, and the gauge remains just above its 200-day moving average.

Only one G-10 peer - the British pound - has advanced against the greenback in 2024, while commodity currencies and the yen have lagged behind. The yen is still down almost 4% versus the dollar this year. Currencies of commodity exporters - Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway - have fared worse, down from 4% to 7%.

For dollar bulls, there’s the potential that market volatility and economic worries could turn the tide for the greenback, if worsening sentiment amps up demand for the safety of the world’s dominant reserve currency.

“It’s a very delicate balance for the dollar before this becomes risk-off and markets start pushing the dollar higher,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, a foreign-exchange strategist at TD Securities.

