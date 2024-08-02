Saudi Fund’s Multibillion-Dollar Bank Deals Deepen China Pivot

Residential and commercial buildings, viewed from the Kingdom Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Mostly shut off to foreign visitors for years, Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled an ambitious push to use tourism as a way to help diversify the oil-dependent economy. Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund signed preliminary agreements worth as much as $50 billion with six Chinese financial institutions, in the latest example of the kingdom’s deepening ties with Beijing.

The deals were done to boost two-way capital flows through both debt and equity, according to a statement from the $925 billion Public Investment Fund.

The memoranda of understanding were signed with the Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Export & Credit Insurance Corp., Export-Import Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

While the US remains by far Saudi Arabia’s most important economic and strategic partner, the kingdom — and neighboring United Arab Emirates — have moved closer to Beijing in recent years.

PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan — a key lieutenant of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the country’s point person for Saudi-China relations — led a large delegation to Beijing last month and met with Vice Premier He Lifeng.

That trip included a slew of announcements between the PIF and some of China’s largest renewables manufacturing firms. The Asian nation’s biggest steel producer also recently more than doubled its investment in a venture in the kingdom to $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors have poured money into two new exchange-traded funds tracking Saudi Arabian shares as the dismal performance of local equities supercharges demand for overseas assets.

