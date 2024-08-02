Singapore to Set Up Review Group to Boost Flagging Stock Market

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has established a review group to revive its stock market amid growing calls for initiatives to tackle poor liquidity.

The group, chaired by Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, will recommend measures to strengthen the equities market, according to a statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday. The team will consider additional initiatives to improve the vibrancy of the stock market and study ways to galvanize greater private sector participation.

It will complete its report within 12 months.

While Singapore has emerged as a regional financial hub, its stock market has been plagued by tepid trading volumes. Delistings in the city have frequently outnumbered debuts as companies choose to either go private or carry out their listings elsewhere.

The government and the stock exchange have been reviewing proposals from industry groups to boost stock trading, including allowing more pension and sovereign money as well as private capital to be invested in local equities.

