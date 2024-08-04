Oil Climbs From Seven-Month Low as Israel Braces for Attack

An oil drilling rig operates near Midland, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Temperatures are forecast to plummet across the oil and natural gas producing areas of Texas later this week, threatening to impact production and the power grid. Photographer: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from a seven-month low as tensions in the Middle East intensified ahead of an anticipated strike on Israel by Iran.

Brent climbed above $77 a barrel after closing at its lowest since Jan. 10 on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $74. Israel is preparing for a possible attack from Iran and regional militias in retaliation for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials. The US has sent defensive reinforcements.

Oil has notched four weeks of declines on signals of faltering demand in the US and China, with equity futures pointing to a further selloff in broader markets on Monday. Crude is now almost flat for this year, after gaining on OPEC+ supply cuts and concerns the conflict in the Middle East could impact production from the region.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia raised the price of its flagship crude to Asia for the first time in three months, a tentative sign that the kingdom remains confident about demand in the region. It made significant cuts for Europe and the US.

Production from Libya’s Sharara field was reduced by at least 50,000 barrels a day from Saturday night. The government blamed “political blackmail” for the cutback in the nation’s biggest deposit.

