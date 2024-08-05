Bangladesh’s Hasina Headed to London After Fleeing Country

(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Hasina is expected to be traveling to London after resigning as prime minister of Bangladesh on Monday under pressure from thousands of protesters, according to people familiar with the matter.

India will allow her safe passage through the country to her final destination in the UK’s capital, the people said, declining to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment when contacted for information.

Bangladesh’s army said it will help form an interim government after Hasina’s ouster following weeks of deadly protests. Local media reported that the former leader had fled the country with her sister as anti-government protesters converged on the capital Dhaka.

