China Services Expansion Picks Up in Fresh Sign of Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- China’s services sector expanded at its fastest pace since May, a private survey showed, pointing to resilience that may alleviate concerns over the economy’s outlook after weak official figures.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.1 in July, according to a statement released jointly by Caixin and S&P Global Monday. That beats a median forecast of 51.5 in a Bloomberg survey of economists and 51.2 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 suggests an expansion.

“Amid continued market improvement, business activity and total new orders both grew for the 19th month in a row, increasing at a faster pace than the previous month,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement.

An employment indicator rose to the highest reading since August last year as service providers hired more to respond to growing market demand, the Caixin survey showed.

The private survey’s result compares with official data published last week showing services activity was on the brink of contraction for the first time since December, signaling a poor start to the third quarter. The Caixin survey focuses on smaller firms compared to the official services PMI.

China’s economy has performed unevenly this year, with manufacturing at times a bright spot while consumption has been weighed down by a prolonged real estate crisis. Official data showed China’s factory activity contracted for a third straight month in July, leaving the economy on a weak trajectory that’s frustrating Beijing’s efforts to sustain faster growth.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory for the first time in nine months in July, a sign the country’s export machine might be cooling.

