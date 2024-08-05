South Korea’s Kospi Plunges, Takes Losses From July Peak to 10%

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s benchmark Kospi Index slumped more than 4% early on Monday as a global selloff that has seen a rotation away from tech-heavy markets intensified.
The declines took the Kospi’s losses from a July 11 peak to over 10%, putting it on course for a technical correction. A broader gauge of Asian shares slid more than 2% in morning trading as fears of a deeper US economic slowdown and rising tensions in the Middle East sapped risk appetite.
This “feels more like a global equities risk off in general and the profit taking is being done in sectors or geographies that have done well,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.
Monday’s selloff in Korean equities was led by foreign investors, data showed, with high-flying tech stocks and the financial sector bearing the brunt of it. Samsung Electronics Co., the most valued stock on the Kospi, sank over 5% while SK Hynix Inc. also extended losses after tumbling more than 10% on Friday.
In Japan, the Topix and Nikkei 225 gauges slid more than 7% each in early trading, driving their recent losses to more than 20% and putting them on track to enter a bear market.
