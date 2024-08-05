TSMC Named Top Pick at Morgan Stanley After Record Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is being touted as a “top pick” by Morgan Stanley after its shares plunged by a record Monday amid the global stock rout.

“We like TSMC’s quality and defensive nature during an elongated semi downcycle,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Charlie Chan wrote in a note published Monday. The stock is trading at 16 times projected earnings estimates for 2025, a valuation the analysts say is “attractive again.”

The chipmaker tumbled 9.8% in Taiwan trading Monday, an unprecedented selloff that also dragged on the country’s benchmark Taiex stock index, which tumbled the most in 57 years.

TSMC’s slump could be short lived. Its US traded American depositary receipts, which started the session down 11%, rallied to close just 1.3% lower by the close, and gained as much as 1.9% in extended trading.

Morgan Stanley’s price target of 1,220 Taiwan dollars is roughly 50% above Monday’s close of 815.

--With assistance from Matt Turner.

