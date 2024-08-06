Bangladesh President Vows to Hold Election ‘as Soon as Possible’

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s figurehead president promised to hold elections “as soon as possible” following the ouster of long-time leader Sheikh Hasina on Monday in the wake of deadly protests.

In a late-night televised address, President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed protesters, as well as ex-prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia. He also said authorities would lift a curfew at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing businesses to reopen.

The head of the army, Waker-Uz-Zaman, earlier on Monday announced that Hasina had resigned and an interim government would be formed in consultation with Shahabuddin before a new vote. Hasina, who fled the country by helicopter shortly before protesters ransacked the presidential palace, hasn’t spoken publicly since her downfall after 15 years in power.

“An interim government will be formed,” the army chief said, adding it could happen as soon as overnight. “Justice will be served for each death. Keep faith in the army.”

Hasina, 76, left Bangladesh for India on Monday and was seeking to head to London, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Her location was unclear late Tuesday night. The UK Foreign Office and India’s Ministry of External Affairs both declined to comment on her travel. Separately, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for a UN-led investigation into the unrest.

“The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future,” Lammy said.

Hasina was the world’s longest serving female head of a government, winning a fourth term as prime minister in an election in January that was boycotted by her opponents and voters. The US, the biggest buyer of Bangladesh’s exports, had criticized the polls, and imposed visa curbs on members of Hasina’s party and law enforcement officials in September.

While her ruling Awami League party controls nearly 80% of seats in parliament, the army chief invited none of its members to talks on forming an interim government. The constitution, if it were followed, requires any prime minister to command majority support in parliament. Officials in her party didn’t answer calls seeking comment on Monday.

At a press conference late Monday, protest organizers said they will meet with political parties and propose an interim government in 24 hours while demanding the release of all those arrested in relation to the protests. Nahid Islam, a protest organizer speaking at the briefing, didn’t clarify if Hasina’s Awami League party would be involved in the discussions.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday that Washington welcomes the forming of an interim government and that all decisions “should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people.”

“We are focused now on supporting an end to the violence and accountability,” Miller said.

Hasina had faced pressure to resign for weeks as the demonstrations turned deadly. Local TV channels showed protesters looting her official residence on Monday afternoon, taking away furniture and food.

What started out in late June as peaceful protests seeking to abolish a government jobs quota turned into deadly unrest in recent weeks with demonstrators seeking to oust Hasina. Her resignation follows a weekend of student-led clashes with pro-government supporters that pushed the death toll from the violence since mid-July to about 350 people, according to news reports and data from local hospitals and police stations.

Earlier Monday, thousands of students defied a government-imposed curfew to march through Dhaka, chanting “We will not go back.” TV channels showed troops trying to control huge crowds of people who had walked through the night to the capital to take part in the protests. A few jubilant demonstrators were seen hugging soldiers as they awaited the army chief’s speech.

Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was killed in a coup in 1975 when he was prime minister. TV footage Monday showed protesters taking hammers to a statue of the independence leader in Dhaka.

The political turmoil is a setback for the economy, which is reliant on financial aid from the International Monetary Fund and other donors, and earns most of its foreign exchange from exports of garments. Major clothing brands like Hennes & Mauritz AB, Adidas AG, Wal-Mart Inc. and Gap Inc. have operations in the country.

Bangladesh has taken a $10 billion hit to the economy from the curfews and the internet blackouts, according to an industry group. The unrest has made it difficult for garment manufacturers to operate, impacting the country’s foreign exchange earnings. Reserves dropped to $21.8 billion in June.

While Hasina had overseen rapid growth in the economy and helped lift millions out of poverty, those achievements were often overshadowed by what critics contend is her authoritarianism, and accusations she’s used state institutions to stamp out dissent and stifle the media.

Unemployment in the country has become more acute since the pandemic, especially among young people, with the private sector struggling to expand.

--With assistance from Anup Roy, Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Iain Marlow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.