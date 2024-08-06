Citi Hires DBS’s Yeo to Head Wealth Unit in South Asia Region

A Citibank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Citigroup Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 14. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. named Yeo Wenxian as head of wealth management for the South Asia region and the United Arab Emirates, effective November 1.

Yeo joined the US bank from DBS Group Holdings Ltd., where the Singaporean spent 13 years and was a top executive at a local wealth unit known as Treasures, according to an internal memo sent by wealth chief Andy Sieg on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the bank confirmed its contents.

She will report to Sieg, and oversee Citi’s retail onshore and offshore wealth management businesses in the regions.

Yeo will also become Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Singapore, subject to regulatory approval, according to the memo.

