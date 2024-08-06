Japan’s $1.1 Trillion Stock Meltdown Rewrote the Record Books

(Bloomberg) -- The three-day meltdown in Japan’s stocks that’s rocked global markets was so violent that it almost defies description. Here are some numbers that put the size and scope of the move in perspective:

Biggest percentage fall since Black Monday in 1987

The benchmark Topix index and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average each sank 12% on Monday, their steepest declines since the Black Monday crash in 1987

Over a three-day period, their tumbles were 20%, the most ever in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1959 for the Topix and 1970 for the Nikkei

The gauges rebounded about 10% on Tuesday, staging their sharpest rally since October 2008, when stocks soared on government plans to support banks worldwide amid a deepening global credit crisis

Evaporated market cap — $1.1 trillion

The value of Japan’s stock market shrank by about $1.1 trillion over three days since July 31 to $5.6 trillion, using the current exchange rate. That’s equivalent to Sweden’s entire stock market cap

Record value traded

The value of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market reached the highest level ever on Monday, at ¥7.97 trillion ($55 billion)

Volatility at unprecedented levels

The “fear gauge” of Japanese stocks, or the Nikkei Stock Average Volatility Index, surged to its highest ever on Monday

Circuit breaker galore

Monday’s rout triggered a total of 10 circuit breakers on stock futures, temporarily halting trading to allow investors to “calm down when the market is overly volatile,” according to Japan Exchange Group Inc. That’s the largest number of triggers on a single day since at least 2016, according to data from the exchange

Number of Stocks Hitting Limit Down

The Topix index’s advance decline line, a popular indicator that tracks the number of securities rising minus the number falling on the exchange each day, dropped on Friday to the lowest since March 2020 during the pandemic selloff

Of the more than 2,000 stocks on the gauge, only 20 names rose on Monday

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.