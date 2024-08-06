Trump Hush-Money Judge Says He’ll Decide on Recusal by Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- The judge who presided over Donald Trump’s hush-money case said he will decide next week whether he will remove himself from the high-profile case in which the former president has been convicted of 34 felony counts.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan set new timetables for rulings in the case after Trump again asked him to recuse himself because the judge’s daughter has worked for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the Democratic nominee. Merchan has twice previously denied Trump’s recusal requests.

If he stays on the case, Merchan said he would rule by Sept. 16 on whether the former president has immunity from prosecution after a landmark Supreme Court decision. That date pushes back the ruling on the immunity question by 10 days.

Merchan nevertheless told lawyers that Trump’s Sept. 18 sentencing “remains unchanged.”

“We will proceed on that date and time to the imposition of sentence or other proceedings as appropriate,” Merchan said in a letter to the lawyers. “Please keep these dates in mind” for additional filings, including “a pre-sentence recommendation.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.