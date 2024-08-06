US Accuses Pakistani Man of Plot to Kill American Officials

(Bloomberg) -- The US charged a Pakistani man, who allegedly has ties to Iran, with attempting to carry out assassinations of American politicians.

Federal prosecutors said Asif Merchant, 46, orchestrated a plot to kill an unidentified politician or US government officials on American soil. After spending time in Iran, Merchant traveled to the US from Pakistan in April and contacted a person he believed could assist him with the plot, according a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Former President Donald Trump was one of those individuals who Merchant viewed as a possible target, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public. There’s no evidence that Merchant’s plan had any connection to last month’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, another person said.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is in touch with US officials about the case and awaiting further details. Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement that it has “not received any reports on this matter from the U.S. Government.”

CNN reported the indictment and Trump as a potential target earlier Tuesday.

Merchant made an initial court appearance before US Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom in Brooklyn who ordered him held without bail saying he posed a “severe” threat to the US and a flight risk.

