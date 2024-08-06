Yen Snaps Five-Day Rally, Weakens More Than 1% Versus Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Tuesday morning, halting a five-day surge that gathered pace when the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates last week.

Japan’s currency slid to 145.82 versus the greenback. The yen had strengthened sharply Monday, adding fuel to the surge down in Japanese stocks, which wiped out their gains since the start of the year. Now, technical indicators are showing the Japanese equities may bounce back after their plunge.

“Expectations of rising shares are prompting a reversal in yen buying on risk aversion,” said Keiichi Iguchi, a senior strategist at Resona Holdings Inc.

A firming of expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as September has given some support to the yen, along with the view that rates will go higher in Japan in coming months. Global carry trades unwinding has also been boosting the Japanese currency.

