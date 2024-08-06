Nobel-Winner Yunus to Head Bangladesh’s Interim Government

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, leaves his house to attend a court hearing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. In August, Yunus is scheduled to go on trial for a money-laundering case, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

(Bloomberg) -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus has been appointed the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, a turning point toward stability after weeks of protests drove former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country.

The widely anticipated decision to tap the high-profile intellectual and microfinance pioneer was announced by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who had earlier consulted with the country’s armed forces and protest leaders, who called for Yunus, 84, to be given the role.

“The country is now going through a transitional period,” Shahabuddin said in a statement announcing the decision. “It is important to form an interim government as soon as possible to overcome this crisis.”

What started out in late June as peaceful protests seeking to abolish a government jobs quota turned into deadly unrest in recent weeks with demonstrators seeking to oust Hasina, who had shown little sign of backing down. Her sudden resignation Monday followed a weekend of student-led clashes with pro-government supporters that pushed the death toll from the violence since mid-July to about 350 people, according to news reports and data from local hospitals and police stations.

Yunus will return to Bangladesh “soon,” protest leader Nahid Islam said in a televised briefing in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday night, adding that other members of the interim government have yet to be finalized. The president in his statement suggested nominations will follow discussion with the country’s political parties, and should include at least one veteran from the country’s 1971 war of independence. It was unclear if Hasina’s Awami League would be invited to join.

Yunus’ immediate task will be to restore calm after Hasina, who turned Bangladesh into an economic success but ruled with an iron fist, fled Monday to India and her official residence was ransacked. Shahabuddin, backed by the country’s powerful military, has vowed to hold elections “as soon as possible.”

Hasina was the world’s longest serving female head of a government, winning a fourth term as prime minister in an election in January that was boycotted by her opponents and voters. The US, the biggest buyer of Bangladesh’s exports, had criticized the polls, and imposed visa curbs on members of Hasina’s party and law enforcement officials in September.

Yunus, who founded Grameen Bank and pioneered micro-loans as a tool to fight poverty, had faced legal trouble under Hasina that he has called politically motivated. In January, Yunus and several associates were sentenced to six months in jail for violating labor laws

Also on Monday, thousands of jailed protesters were freed, as well as Hasina’s rival and opposition leader Khaleda Zia, also a former prime minister.

