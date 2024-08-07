Anti-Racism Protesters Give UK Some Respite After Days of Riots

(Bloomberg) -- Anti-racism protesters turned out in their thousands in towns and cities across the UK to counter far-right demonstrations that failed to materialize on Wednesday evening, offering some relief to a nation that’s been reeling from the worst outbreak of rioting in more than a decade.

Police had 6,000 specialist officers ready to guard areas around immigration-related facilities, after online agitators posted messages urging supporters to converge on them. The unrest was initially triggered last week by the fatal stabbings of three young girls and false rumors that the attacker was Muslim asylum-seeker, before morphing into anti-immigration and racist disorder.

But instead of more brick-throwing, police officers under attack and attempted arson, what emerged were large crowds voicing their rejection of the violence, looting and destruction of property of recent days. They waved placards with “Geordies Are Of All Colours” in Newcastle and “Bigots out of Brum” in Birmingham, and Metropolitan Police officers stood in baseball caps watching the crowds in eastern and northern areas of London.

To be sure, there were reports of some anti-immigrant protesters showing up in areas including Blackpool in northern England and Aldershot in the south. By 10 p.m., police had reported only a handful of arrests, including eight in Croydon, south London, for assaulting emergency workers, possessing offensive weapons and other offenses — though the police stressed they were “not linked to protest” and appeared “to be pure anti-social behavior.”

The relative peace will provide some respite for the police and also Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose month-old administration faces its first major test in its handling of the unrest. The government has worked to fast-track arrests and convictions of rioters and people inciting violence online, with the first jail sentences handed out in under a week to try to create a deterrent.

It’s a tactic Starmer used as director of public prosecutions after the last major outbreak of rioting in the UK in 2011.

Police forces have acknowledged being taken by surprise at the speed with which the violence spread after the murder of three girls in Southport, northwest England last week. A vigil was hijacked by anti-immigration agitators, and even after the judge in the case took the rare step of naming the teenage suspect to try to quell the online rumors, the rioting continued.

Adding to the challenge was the fact the far-right activists involved appeared to have no formal leadership structure, mobilizing online using X and Telegram to call for protests. Prominent figures have been accused of stoking unrest, including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known as Tommy Robinson.

After the government criticized Elon Musk for posting on his X platform about the riots that “civil war is inevitable,” the billionaire responded with a series of posts attacking Starmer.

Authorities also suspect foreign state-backed actors have been using bots and accounts with stolen identities on X to amplify anti-immigration sentiment, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Conversations between Russian-speaking trolls focused on how they have infiltrated channels on Telegram.

But right-wing politicians have also been accused of encouraging anti-immigrant rhetoric to take hold. Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was criticized for repeating conspiracy theories about the Southport attack. The former Brexit campaigner has also previously used social media to draw attention to hotels housing asylum-seekers on social media, some of which were attacked.

Meanwhile former Conservative premiers Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak also took aim at “lefty lawyers” they said were thwarting their attempts to tackle immigration, which soared to record levels under the Tories.

Some immigration lawyers’ offices were prominent on the list of facilities circulated by far-right agitators ahead of Wednesday. Concern about what was about to unfold led banks and consultancies to send staff home early.

In the event, the worst fears of the government and police forces did not materialize. But the question is whether the violence will now subside, or whether it was the presence of thousands of counter-protesters that put the far-right agitators off. The start of the football season on Saturday has raised concerns about large groups of people moving around the country — though there’s also a view that a distraction could help keep people off the streets.

--With assistance from Asad Zulfiqar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.