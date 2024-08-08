China Rural Commercial Bank Shares Fall After Regulator Probe

A worker unloads sacks of grain from a truck near the village of Chenghe, Jiangsu province, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. After imposing three years of sacrifice, Chinese President Xi Jinping's government let Covid tear through the population in two months. Moving on wont be easy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese rural commercial banks based in Jiangsu province declined after regulators launched an investigation into the lenders for manipulating bond market prices.

Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co. dropped as much as 6.5%, while Jiangsu Suzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. fell as much as 4.9%. The other two banks being probed are Jiangsu Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank Co. and Jiangsu Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank Co., the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said in a statement Wednesday.

The probe comes amid government efforts to cool down a local bond rally as China’s economic uncertainty led investors to pile into the safest assets. The interbank watchdog in a separate statement said it sent some earlier cases of confirmed “serious” violations to the central bank to issue penalties.

“Regulators want to send a message that they hope the bond yield won’t go to a too-low level for too long,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan. “Small rural banks might have been active in government bond trading over the past few months as they are eager to seek extra returns at times of lower rates.”

A subsidiary of the People’s Bank of China this week asked rural lenders to be mindful of risks in government-bond trading and refrain from buying the securities in large sizes, Bloomberg reported earlier. Rural commercial banks, typically smaller in size but more open to taking risks compared to their larger rivals, have been among the most aggressive buyers of Chinese sovereign bonds amid the bull run.

