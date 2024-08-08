China Ramps Up Fight Against Record Bond Rally as Targets Widen

A bull statue in front of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange building in Shenzhen, China on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. As the Chinese bond market undergoes a powerful rally, the nation's so-called policy banks are turning away from the People's Bank of China as a source of funding and rushing to raise debt instead. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China widened its battleground against bond speculators, targeting everything from fund companies to rural banks to one of traders’ favorite parts of the debt market.

Within a span of 24 hours, China’s state-banks unexpectedly began selling seven-year bonds to pull up yields, undermining a popular sweet spot in the market. Local authorities asked some rural lenders in one of the most affluent provinces to suspend trading in sovereign notes. And regulators were reported to have slowed the approval for new bond funds.

The fight against the record bond rally picked up this week, after benchmark yields sank to fresh lows on bets Beijing will prioritize supporting growth with interest rate cuts. While investors around the globe have seen great volatility in haven assets of late, there has been non-stop buying in China, thanks to its sluggish economy, underperforming stock market and prolonged property crisis.

“Recent momentum may have caused policymakers to start to push back amid concerns for a bond market bubble, with state owned banks selling possibly cooperating with these efforts,” said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank. “If necessary, next steps could include borrowing bonds to sell on the market and further verbal intervention.”

The People’s Bank of China is walking a tightrope between supporting growth and trying to rein in a rally that could send financial shocks to the economy if it reversed in a disorderly manner. It has been seeking to limit risks at financial institutions, mindful of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which piled into US Treasuries before rates rose.

Earlier this week, officials refrained from injecting short-term cash to the banking system for the first time since 2020 — a move that limited the ability to buy bonds with borrowed money. State banks actively sold 10-year notes and local authorities demanded small lenders to be mindful of the risks in their bond portfolios.

Still, investors ignored the push back and rushed to buy bonds at auctions even at record low yields.

Then Thursday morning, state banks moved their focus to selling seven-year notes, according to traders who asked not to be identified as the information was private. The yield on the bonds at one point surged five basis points, the most since April, before paring some gains.

And in a drastic move, some rural commercial lenders — among the most aggressive buyers of government bonds — in the affluent Jiangsu province was asked to suspend their trading in the securities from Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. That came after four regional banks were reported to have been put under investigation by the authorities due to manipulation in the debt market.

Meanwhile, the stock-market watchdog has slowed down the approval process for new bond funds and asked some companies to document their exposure, people familiar with the matter said.

Looking ahead, analysts aren’t optimistic that the pushback can yield long-term results, given Beijing is expected to cut interest rates further to stimulate growth.

“These steps mostly address the symptom rather than the cause,” Song said. “The interventions seem more likely to have a short term impact, while the longer term trend will be unaffected unless there are improvements in risk appetite.”

