China Tells Firms to Screen Bond Fund Duration to Curb Risk

A pedestrian crosses a road in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. China plans to start selling the first batch of its 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) of ultra-long special central government bonds on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to raise funds to support the worlds second-biggest economy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have asked some money management firms to report the duration of any new bond fund products, in the latest effort to curb risks in the market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has also significantly slowed down the approval process for new bond funds and asked some fund companies to document their existing bond fund durations, the people said, requesting not to be named discussing private matters.

A rally in Chinese government bonds is raising concerns from regulators that banks and investment funds are exposing themselves to excessive risk if the market turns. Demand for bonds has been so strong that investors snapped up government debt at record low yields at the latest auction.

Duration is a measurement of a bond’s interest rate risk that considers a bond’s maturity, yield, coupon and call features.

Bonds have soared after the central bank cut interest rates to revive growth in an economy battered by a housing slump and weak consumer demand. The Bloomberg China Aggregate Total Return Index has risen 5% this year, double the gain for a similar US gauge.

In a bid to cool the market, regulators are taking at least six months to approve new funds, people familiar said. That’s at least double the time it used to take, one of them added.

The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

The move follows the People’s Bank of China’s ongoing guidance for the duration of bond holdings at banks, marking a continued focus by non-bank regulatory authorities on bond market risks. Funds have been among the most aggressive buyers in the bond market rally.

A subsidiary of the PBOC asked rural lenders to be mindful of risks in government-bond trading and refrain from buying the securities in large sizes, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. China probed four rural commercial banks in Jiangsu province for manipulating prices in the secondary bond market, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said in a statement Wednesday.

China’s securities watchdog has increasingly relied on administrative measures to curtail market turbulence since its new head Wu Qing took the reins. Known for his tough clampdowns on brokerages as a CSRC official in the mid-2000s, Wu is echoing Xi Jinping’s call to “grow teeth and thorns” when it comes to regulation.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin, Jing Zhao, Qizi Sun and Iris Ouyang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.