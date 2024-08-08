RBI Strikes Cautious Tone as Food Prices Prevent Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected, with policymakers worrying that high food prices will continue to keep inflation above its target.

Four of the six monetary policy committee members voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.5% Thursday, while the other two called for a quarter-point cut. Almost all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the rate would stay on hold for a ninth policy meeting.

The committee, whose four-year term ends in October, also opted to retain its relatively hawkish policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation.”

The MPC “has to remain vigilant to prevent spillovers or second round effects from persistent food inflation and preserve the gains made so far in monetary policy credibility,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a live-streamed address from Mumbai.

Inflation climbed to 5.08% in June, more than 1 percentage point above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target. Most of the pressure is coming from rising food prices, which make up almost half of the consumer price basket, and have complicated the timing of rate cuts. Das has previously warned against easing policy too early.

There’s growing debate about whether it’s appropriate for the RBI to target an inflation measure that includes food since interest rates won’t have a direct effect on their prices.

Das appeared to dismiss those calls, saying in a statement Thursday that because food has a weight of 46% in the CPI basket, “food inflation pressures cannot be ignored.” He added that “the public at large understands inflation more in terms of food inflation than the other components of headline inflation,” implying food costs have an influence on inflation expectations.

The RBI can’t be complacent just because the core measure, which excludes food and energy costs, has slowed considerably, Das said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain the status quo on the policy rate and keep its hawkish stance ignores the heaping evidence in favor of a need for monetary easing. As the central bank continues to impose an unwarranted growth sacrifice on the economy, the risk of a deeper slowdown which takes longer to reverse is on the rise.”

Abhishek Gupta, India economist

For the full note, click here

Economists have pushed out their expectations for rate cuts to later in the year, and predict the RBI will only move after the Federal Reserve pivots. Fears of a recession in the US have fueled speculation the Fed may be preparing to ease, possibly as soon as September.

Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the RBI will likely shift its policy stance in October before cutting rates in December.

“With growth remaining robust, the MPC still has room to hold on to policy stance to get confirmation on the disinflationary trend,” she said.

India’s bonds fell as RBI remained hawkish on inflation, with the 10-year yield rising as much as three basis points to 6.89%, while the rupee was little changed. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.3%.

In a post policy briefing, Das’s deputy Michael Patra said India’s current policy rate is appropriate. A recent study showed India’s neutral rate — the interest rate at which an economy can grow at full capacity without fueling inflation pressure — has climbed to 1.4%-1.9%, compared to 0.8%-1.0% during the pandemic years.

“The neutral rate is actually reflecting the better performance of the economy. A major driver of the neutral rate is potential growth and that has started to rise,” Patra said. “If you factor in the neutral rate, then you will see that the current level of the policy rate is probably exactly right.”

The October policy meeting will be an important one as it will be the first under a new MPC. The terms of the three external members — two of whom have been voting for rate cuts — expire before the next rate decision scheduled for Oct. 9.

Radhika Rao, a senior economist at DBS Group Holdings Inc., said the RBI will likely keep rates unchanged for the rest of the year. “Domestic considerations will be prioritized” despite growing expectations of a Fed rate cut, she said.

CPI Revisions

There’s also growing debate about whether inflation is being kept artificially high because of the outsize weighting of the food category in the consumer price index. The index is based on spending patterns from more than a decade ago and more recent surveys suggest consumers spend less of their budget now on food. The government is currently revising the CPI and is considering reducing the weighting of food by as much as 8 percentage points, Bloomberg News reported this week.

The RBI kept its inflation forecast for the fiscal year through March 2025 unchanged at an average of 4.5%. It also retained its full-year growth estimate at 7.2% but lowered its projection for the April-June quarter to 7.1% from 7.3% earlier.

“Even though the stance is unchanged, we think it’s a neutral hold,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc. “The downgrade to first quarter GDP due to weak high frequency data was a surprise, since the RBI has so far been raising its growth forecasts.”

Varma expects the central bank to pivot and begin its easing cycle from October with a quarter-point cut.

Other highlights from the policy statement and briefing:

Das emphasized that India’s financial system remains resilient amid volatility in global markets. Lower rupee volatility shows stability in India’s financial system, the governor said, adding that foreign-exchange reserves rose to a fresh record high of $675 billion.

Patra defended the central bank’s recent curbs on foreign ownership of some newly issued bonds under the so-called Fully Accessible Route category. “Major part of interest for FAR investors is in 5-year and 10-year securities,” and investors have plenty of room to invest in existing bonds that are under the FAR category, he said.

On the issue of weak bank deposit growth, Das said divergence in growth of deposits and credit can result in a liquidity issue for the financial sector. He called on banks to take more steps to lure household savings to avoid a crunch.

--With assistance from Shwetha Sunil and Kartik Goyal.

(Updates with more comments from post policy conference)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.