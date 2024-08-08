Indian Households See Inflation Accelerating in Coming Months

(Bloomberg) -- Indian households expect inflation to accelerate through the next three months to one year driven mainly by food prices, housing and cost of services, according to a survey by the country’s central bank.

Households see inflation in India rising by 20 basis points each over the next three months and year, according to the households’ inflation expectations survey released by the Reserve Bank of India on its website Thursday.

Researchers gauge the direction, rather than the absolute level of inflation, through these surveys.

The survey results reflect Governor Shaktikanta Das’s view that while inflation is moderating, the “pace of disinflation is uneven and slow.” Earlier in the day, the RBI kept its policy rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth straight review citing inflation risk.

The RBI conducted the survey between July 2 and 11 in 19 major cities. It got responses from 6,091 households, over half of which were females.

A separate survey by the central bank showed that consumer confidence for the current period declined with moderation seen in major parameters except for spending. “Sentiments on current employment situation and own income deteriorated for the second consecutive survey round,” the RBI said in its consumer confidence survey.

