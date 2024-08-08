New Zealand Concrete Output Drops as Soft Economy Stalls Demand

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand concrete production has declined to the lowest in more than eight years, excluding the pandemic lockdown, reflecting a slowdown in construction.

Output fell 11% to 3.92 million cubic meters in the 12 months through June, Statistics New Zealand said Friday in Wellington. That’s the weakest annual reading since early 2016, apart from the period ended June 2020 when the nation was locked down at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The construction slowdown is adding to signs that economic growth may have stalled in the second quarter, which would put the nation on the brink of a triple-dip recession and add to pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy. Home-building approvals dropped to an almost six-year low in the second quarter as high interest rates made people less inclined to buy new homes and businesses reluctant to invest in new offices and warehouses.

Almost two-thirds of builders surveyed in the second quarter by the NZ Institute of Economic Research expected the economy to deteriorate, while more than a third of all companies expected to reduce investment in property as profits come under pressure.

Concrete production has slowed from an annual peak of 4.8 million cubic meters in late 2022, today’s report showed.

Output in the three months through June fell 8.9% from the year-earlier quarter to 978,000 cubic meters. After seasonal adjustment, production rose 1% from the three months through March — the first gain in 10 quarters.

