RBA Won’t Hesitate to Raise Rates Further, Currency Climbs

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is “vigilant” over upside risks to inflation and won’t hesitate to raise interest rates further if needed, Governor Michele Bullock said, reinforcing her hawkish rhetoric from earlier this week.

“I know this is not what people want to hear,” Bullock said Thursday in a speech in her hometown of Armidale in northern New South Wales. “But the alternative of persistently high inflation is worse. It hurts everyone.”

In response, Australia’s dollar extended gains to hit a day’s high of 65.66 US cents. The yield on the policy sensitive three-year sovereign bond climbed from an intraday low.

The governor spoke two days after the Reserve Bank held its cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% and lifted its forecasts for inflation and economic growth in the period ahead. Bullock said in her address that the RBA board “explicitly considered” whether another rate hike was required to ensure inflation continues to decline in a reasonable timeframe before deciding to pause.

Still, financial market pricing implies the next move is down, with traders wagering on a first rate cut in December.

Asked after the speech what would change the RBA’s mind on easing policy, Bullock said the board would need “a multitude of evidence.”

“I can’t give you one thing that would change my mind but I’ll say that if something does happen and it looks like we’re turning down much more quickly than we thought then the board won’t hesitate to take the right decision there either and they will lower interest rates,” she said.

Bullock reiterated that given current high and sticky inflation and a still growing jobs market, “we just can’t see what it is at the moment that’s going to allow us to lower interest rates.”

The RBA is lagging behind global central bank counterparts that have either begun policy easing, or plan to do so soon, as they gain control over inflation. Underlying CPI in Australia is only expected to return to the RBA’s 2-3% target in late 2025, from 3.9% in the second quarter of this year.

Bullock, in her speech, pointed to stronger domestic demand to explain why services prices are high and proving “very sticky.” The RBA anticipates that demand growth will pick up over the next year, she added.

“The effect of this is that the board’s expectations for when inflation will come back to target have been pushed out,” she said.

The governor said the rate-setting board was confident that this week’s on-hold decision would still help the RBA achieve its mandate of cooling inflation while preserving job gains.

Australia’s more cautious policy stance has put it down the back of the global cycle. The Bank of Canada became the first G-7 central bank in June to begin easing. The European Central Bank soon followed as did the Bank of England, while the Federal Reserve has signaled it’s on course to do so in September.

