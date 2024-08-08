RBI Brushes Aside Worries Over Curbs on Foreign Bond Ownership

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank played down concerns over some restrictions it imposed last week on foreign ownership of bonds eligible for inclusion in a global index.

About 41 trillion rupees ($488 billion) worth of bonds are available to foreigners, and they own only two trillion rupees of it, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said on Thursday. “It’s not as terrible as it’s made out to be,” he said.

The central bank surprised investors last week when it said overseas funds will no longer have full access to newly issued Indian government bonds with 14-year and 30-year tenors. The step came just a month after JPMorgan Chase & Co. began including Indian government securities in its main emerging-market index.

Read: India Keeps Global Funds at Bay With Curbs on Bond Ownership (1)

About 90% of foreign investments in the so-called Fully Accessible Route or FAR bonds are in 5 to 10 year maturities, while it’s just 2% in the total stock of the 30-year bonds, Patra said.

“Our hope is that concentrating them in this 5- to 10-year segment will actually make it more liquid and better price discovery will occur and transaction cost will fall as the depth increases,” Patra said.

JPMorgan estimates about $25 billion of inflows from the inclusion over a ten-month phase-in period. There have been concerns about how authorities will manage the large inflows and whether it may lead to greater volatility.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.