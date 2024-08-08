Serbia Pauses Easing After Two Cuts to Weigh Price Pressures

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia paused monetary easing after two consecutive interest-rate cuts as policymakers weigh lingering price pressures amid robust economic growth.

The National Bank of Serbia left the one-week repurchase rate at 6%, matching the forecast of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Four of 17 analysts had expected a third quarter-point reduction.

Policymakers in the Balkan nation had taken advantage of a slowdown in inflation to start easing in June. Annual price growth slowed to 3.8% in that month compared with a peak of more than 16% early last year.

“It is necessary to consider effects of the measures undertaken,” the central bank said in a statement after its decision. “Despite the inflation rate returning to within the target range, caution is still necessary.”

The target for the consumer-price index is 3%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Still, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy price swings, remains elevated and accelerated to 5.1% from 5% in May.

The headline inflation rate probably increased “temporarily” in July, before likely subsiding again as food-price pressure eases, according to the central bank. Serbia’s statistics office is scheduled to publish the latest inflation data on August 12.

Regional peers have also seized the opportunity to make interest rate cuts. Romania on Wednesday went ahead with its second consecutive quarter-point key rate reduction, while Hungary delivered a similar move last month and said one or two more cuts were still in store for this year. Both Hungary and Romania have higher key rates, though, at 6.75% and 6.5%, respectively.

Most economists polled by Bloomberg expect Serbia to resume easing next month.

With its economy growing at a more than 4% annual pace, Serbia has come under currency appreciation pressures on the dinar. The central bank bought €1.33 billion ($1.5 billion) in the first half of this year, including €695 million in June alone, as it sought to keep the dinar in a narrow range against the euro in a so-called managed float.

