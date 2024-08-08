Singapore Sees Challenges Amid ‘Vicious Turn’ in World Politics

Attendees watch a broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony of Singapores Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Wong, Singapore's fourth prime minister since independence, will have to tackle rising cost-of-living concerns, balance US-China tensions and plan for an election after succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s leader warned of challenges ahead as politics in many countries take a “vicious turn.”

“Across the world, we face growing populism, economic nationalism and protectionism,” Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his first National Day message since taking on the role in May.

He pointed to conflicts in Europe and the Middle East as well as increasing tensions between the US and China.

“These are powerful forces that shape our operating environment,” Wong said. “They are what keep me awake at night.”

