Strong Earthquake Hits Near Southwestern Japanese Island

(Bloomberg) -- A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck off the coast of Miyazaki on Japan’s main southwest island of Kyushu, triggering a tsunami, public broadcaster NHK said.

The intensity of the quake that hit at about 4:43 p.m. Thursday was strong enough to pry doors open and crack windows, the Meteorological Agency said. It issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures on the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

National broadcaster NHK said a tsunami wave of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) had hit the Miyazaki port while smaller waves hit other parts of the coast. NHK cited operators as saying there was no impact from the quake on the Ikata nuclear power plant, located in the main island of Shikoku, to the northeast of the quake.

No abnormalities so far have been reported at nuclear plants, chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news briefing.

Spokespeople for Sony Group Corp. and SUMCO Corp., who operate chip-related factories in Kyushu, said they were gathering information about any damage caused by the quake. Rohm Co. Ltd was unable to provide immediate comment on damage.

(A previous version of this story corrected area covered by tsunami advisory in second paragraph.)

