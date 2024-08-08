Swaps Traders Cut Bets on BOJ Hiking Rates Again This Year

(Bloomberg) -- In the span of a week, traders in the swaps market have halved the odds of the Bank of Japan hiking interest rates again this year.

Swaps traders on Thursday priced only about a 30% prospect of a quarter-point hike by the BOJ’s December meeting, compared with more than 60% a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the yield on two-year government bonds, which rose to 0.46% right after the rate hike last week, is now down to 0.27%.

Following what was seen by many as a hawkish message from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda last Wednesday, Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida this Wednesday sent a dovish signal, indicating that policymakers will refrain from raising interest rates when markets are unstable.

“The BOJ has made considerable revisions to its policy stance since last week’s monetary policy meeting,” said Eiji Dohke, chief bond strategist at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo. If financial markets calm down, the BOJ could resume discussions on an additional rate hike in December at the earliest, though the yen’s reaction may complicate the bank’s policy decisions, he said.

