Tokyo Governor Breaks Knee Throwing First Pitch at Baseball Game

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 07: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks to the media after winning the Tokyo gubernatorial election on July 07, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. Koike was re-elected the governor of Tokyo, Japan's capital and one of the world's largest cities. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike fractured a bone in her knee after throwing out the first pitch at a Yakult Swallows baseball game when her foot slipped on the mound as the ball bounced its way to the plate.

Koike’s office said in a statement late Wednesday it would take her about two months to recover from the injury and the governor would work remotely for that time.

The governor’s left leg buckled as she delivered the ceremonial pitch. She hobbled off the mound, with a smile on her face and a Swallows mascot standing nearby. Koike left the field waving to fans and was later diagnosed with the injury.

Koike, 72, who has been a trailblazer for women in Japanese politics, last month won a third term as Tokyo governor, one of the highest-profile elected posts in the country.

She was in the international limelight when Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics about three years ago and has pushed an unpopular redevelopment plan for the area where the Swallows’ stadium is located, which critics contend could damage the environment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.