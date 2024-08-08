Trend Micro Exploring a Sale Amid Buyer Interest, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Trend Micro Inc., the Japanese cybersecurity company, is exploring a sale after it attracted interest from potential buyers, Reuters reported.

Deal deliberations began as Trend Micro’s shares declined and the yen weakened, making the company more attractive, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the talks who it didn’t identify. Potential bidders include private equity firms, and the Tokyo-based company is working with advisers to solicit interest, Reuters said.

Trend Micro was one of the early players in cybersecurity, founded by a team that included Chief Executive Officer Eva Chen in 1988. While it’s grown over the years, it’s still a relatively small player with a market valuation of about $6.5 billion.

The shares rose 0.9% to 6,742 yen in Tokyo on Thursday. The stock had dropped 11% this year.

Trend Micro didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

