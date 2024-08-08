Ukraine Denies Aiding Rebels Who Attacked Malian, Wagner Forces

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top diplomat denied that his country had lent support to Malian separatist rebels who killed scores of government troops and Wagner Group mercenaries in clashes last month.

“We never acted against the regular army of any country except Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Port Louis, the Mauritian capital, on Thursday. “We are not seeking any conflicts with any African nation. Our job is to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.”

Mali cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over the weekend after Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, said Kyiv had assisted a northern Tuareg rebel coalition in their fight against the Malian military and its Wagner ally.

“The rebels received the necessary information that allowed them to carry out a successful operation against Russian war criminals,” Yusov said in comments broadcast on Ukrainian television.

Wagner deployed to Mali in 2021 and Russian military instructors arrived in Niger in April.

Niger also broke ties with Ukraine in response to the diplomatic furor, which comes as Ukraine intensifies efforts to muster support in Africa against Russia’s invasion. A number of countries on the continent have adopted a neutral position toward the conflict, or like junta-led Mali and Niger, have backed Russia.

The Mali government’s decision “to sever diplomatic ties with Ukraine without providing any evidence supporting this decision is believed to be hasty and unfounded,” Kuleba said. “The fact that the government of Niger followed suit of Mali brings us to the conclusion that this is a coordinated effort” to isolate Ukraine, he said.

Kuleba began a three-country African tour on Sunday, which included stops in Malawi and Zambia. In Mauritius, he signed an accord whereby the Indian Ocean island nation and Ukraine agreed to mutually abolish visa requirements.

“Mauritius looks forward to an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin said. “‘Our stance is founded on the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, big and small, the inviolability of frontiers and the need to refrain from the threat or the use of force against any state in accordance with the United Nations Charter.”

