Wanda Nears Deal for Loan Facility to Pay Pre-IPO Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. told some investors this week that a loan that could be used to pay some pre-IPO investors in one of its units is close to being finalized, according to people familiar with the matter.

The property management company told the investors that several banks, including Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., have committed to a combined amount of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) of loans, the people said, citing private conversations.

Wanda Commercial may scale back its previous loan-size target, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. In February, people familiar with the matter said that Wanda had approached banks for a loan of about 30 billion yuan.

The deal isn’t final and could change or be delayed subject to market conditions, the people said.

Dalian Wanda Group Co., the parent of Wanda Commercial, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Tycoon Wang Jianlin gave up control of mall operating unit Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. in December as part of an agreement to avoid paying pre-IPO investors after the company failed to list. Under the terms of the original investments, Wanda Commercial agreed to pay 30 billion yuan plus interest if the unit’s initial public offering wasn’t completed by the end of 2023.

While Wanda Commercial avoided payment with the December deal, some investors are still looking to sell back their shares and exit.

Private equity firm PAG and other investors hold a combined 60% in Zhuhai Wanda, while Wang holds the remaining 40% via another company. PAG invested about $2.8 billion in Zhuhai Wanda in a 2021 funding round.

Wanda Commercial’s 7.25% notes due December were indicated at nearly 94 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, down from 95 cents a week earlier, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

