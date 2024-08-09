Disbanded Thai Opposition Group Eyes 2027 Poll Win as New Party

(Bloomberg) -- Members of a Thai opposition party disbanded by a court earlier this week has regrouped as People’s Party, with its new leader setting a goal to form a single-party government in the Southeast Asian nation in three years.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a tech entrepreneur-turned lawmaker who was named the group’s new leader, said the party’s “mission from now on is to create a government of change in 2027.” The group will work to win enough seats in the next election to form a government.

The new party was unveiled in Bangkok on Friday after Thailand’s Constitutional Court earlier this week dissolved Move Forward for violating election rules by pushing for changes to the controversial lese majeste law, which shields the Thai royal family from criticism.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the party’s prime ministerial candidate, was among 11 executives barred from politics for 10 years. The court order meant about 140 lawmakers of the party had to join a new party within 60 days.

Move Forward shook Thai politics by winning the most parliamentary seats in last year’s election on support from the largely young and urban voters who had grown frustrated with nearly a decade of military-backed administrations. The party’s promise to spread economic activity beyond the capital city Bangkok, dismantle business monopolies and reduce the influence of elites had resonated with its supporters.

“The most sacred and enduring institution in a democratic political system is the people, who hold the highest power in governing the country,” the party said in a post on Facebook while announcing its name and new logo.

It will be a party by the people, for the people to create a Thailand where the highest power will belong to the people, it said.

The new party name resembles Khana Ratsadon, a political group that staged the Siamese Revolution in 1932 to end absolute monarchy in Thailand. The country has since been a constitutional monarchy.

The party’s logo of an inverted pyramid represents the elevation of people over the rulers, it said, adding it also reflected quality and modernity.

