Philippines’ GCash May Seek Digital Bank License in Lending Push

A customer adds credit to his mobile phone by using a Globe Telecom Inc. GCash top-up machine in Taguig city, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Globe is tapping its partnership with Chinese Billionaire Jack Mas Ant Financial for capital, expertise and technology, Cu said in an interview. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The company behind the Philippines’ top mobile wallet GCash may seek a digital banking license as it boosts its lending business, its chief executive said.

Applying for a digital banking license “is being discussed, although nothing is definite as of the moment,” Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. CEO Martha Sazon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on Friday.

The Philippine central bank on Thursday said it approved the lifting of the moratorium on the grant of new digital banking licenses starting January next year, opening the door for four new slots on top of six existing licensees.

Globe Fintech, or Mynt, is the parent of GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile payments service provider.

The possibility of securing a digital bank license comes as Mynt is moving to scale up its lending business following its latest investment round last week.

Mynt’s valuation more than doubled to $5 billion after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said it would invest $393 million for an 8% stake in the company. Ayala Corp. would acquire an additional 8% stake to raise its interest to 13%.

