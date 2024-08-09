Smartmatic Founder Accused of Bribe in 2016 Philippines Election

(Bloomberg) -- The founder of Smartmatic Corp., which is battling Fox Corp. over claims on its broadcasts that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 vote against Donald Trump, was indicted in an unrelated bribery case about a Philippines election.

Roger Pinate, a Venezuelan citizen, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Florida, where he lives. He is accused of conspiring to pay a $1 million bribe to win a contract for the 2016 election in the Philippines, according to a statement by the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida. The indictment itself isn’t yet publicly available.

The charges are a twist in the legal saga surrounding Smartmatic, which was accused on Fox News of conspiring with another voting technology company, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., to rig the 2020 election against Trump. Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox that is on track for trial next year. Fox denies wrongdoing.

The indictment doesn’t name Smartmatic, and the Justice Department statement doesn’t make any reference to the 2020 US election.

“These bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business related to providing voting machines and election services for the 2016 Philippine elections and to secure payments on the contracts, including the release of value added tax payments,” the US said in the statement.

The government also charged two other executives of the company, including a US citizen, as well as a former chairman of the Philippine election commission.

Smartmatic didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement. Fox declined to comment.

