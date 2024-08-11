Adani Group Says Latest Hindenburg Allegations Are ‘Malicious’

(Bloomberg) -- The latest allegations by Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information, the Adani Group says in an exchange filing.
- “The Adani Group has absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned” in the latest Hindenburg report: statement
- “We remain steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements”: statement
- “We completely reject these allegations against the Adani Group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed” by the Supreme Court in March 2023: statement
- “It is reiterated that our overseas holding structure is fully transparent, with all relevant details disclosed regularly in numerous public documents”
