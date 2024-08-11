Iran Missile Unit Conducting Military Drills Near Iraqi Border

(Bloomberg) -- A missile unit of Iran’s military is conducting exercises near the Iraqi border to “improve the combat readiness” of its forces in the area, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The exercises were confirmed after local residents reported hearing several explosions. They come as tensions simmer with Israel over its war in Gaza and the July 31 assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran.

The drills started on Friday near the border towns of Qasreshirin and Gilanegharb in western Kermanshah province and will continue until Tuesday, IRNA said, quoting a provincial official.

