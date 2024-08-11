Iran’s President, EU’s Michel Talk Gaza, Nuclear Deal, IRNA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s president warned a senior European official about Israel’s war on Gaza while also indicating Tehran’s willingness to restart negotiations over a 2015 nuclear agreement.

In a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday, Masoud Pezeshkian described Israel as a significant threat to regional and global peace and security, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

“The double standards of the US and some Western countries have made the Zionist regime more insolent,” Pezeshkian was cited as saying by IRNA.

The remarks come in the wake of accusations from Iran that Israel was behind the recent assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran has vowed retaliation.

The Iranian president also “discussed ways to resume negotiations” to restore the nuclear deal, which was scrapped by the Trump administration in 2018 and has since remained in limbo.

“If both sides honor all their commitments and trust is built, other issues can also be discussed in addition to reviving the nuclear agreement,” Pezeshkian said.

The deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for some sanctions relief.

