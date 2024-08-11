Logan, KWG Secure Refinancing for $1 Billion Debt Facility

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese distressed developers Logan Group Co. and KWG Group Holdings Ltd. have secured a private loan to refinance a facility of over $1 billion that’s backed by luxury real estate in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

The borrowing, arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co., was signed late Saturday evening, according to the people who asked not to be named discussing private matters. The luxury real estate project behind the facility is The Corniche and the original HK$10.2 billion ($1.3 billion) loan was set to mature on Aug. 25, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Private equity and credit firms Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Dignari Capital Partners HK Ltd provided $250 million each. Financial firms RRJ Capital and Deutsche Bank AG each lent $200 million and Pacific Investment Management Co. provided $150 million.

RRJ and Deutsche declined to comment, while Pimco said it doesn’t comment on individual deals. Dignari, Davidson Kempner, Logan and KWG didn’t respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

The refinancing plan will pave a path forward for Logan to restructure its $8 billion of offshore debt. While The Corniche isn’t included in Logan’s restructuring, it’s been at the center of negotiations as the ability to secure refinancing for it is viewed as a bellwether for how viable the developer’s debt plan is likely to be.

The loan size of the new borrowing facility was $1.05 billion, smaller than the original $1.3 billion after both developers paid down some outstanding debt, according to one of the people familiar. The private loan has a 13% annualized yield with a tenor of 30 months and two six-month extension options, the people said.

