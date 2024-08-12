Chinese Brokers Curb Bond Trading Amid Warnings on Rally

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower and commercial buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, April 15, 2024. China's economic growth beat expectations in the first quarter as the industrial sector powered forward, although a tail-off in March activity signaled more support may be needed to sustain that momentum. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- At least four Chinese brokerages have started fresh measures to cut back trading of domestic government bonds since last week, people familiar with the matter said.

The brokers are reducing the trading of sovereign notes with one of them even suspending the trading of some tenors, the people said, requesting not to be named discussing private matters. While most of the firms called it a voluntary move, one person said the change came after authorities’ guidance.

The developments follow sweeping efforts from Chinese authorities to fight against a ferocious bond rally, with worries that a sudden reversal may cause financial instability. Bond yields kept hitting new lows for months amid economic gloom and rate cut bets, but have started to climb in recent days in a sign that investors are finally taking heed of the warnings.

One of the brokers suspended the so-called bridge dealing, where the firm takes on the role of a mediator for transactions, one person said.

Regulators stepped up efforts to rein in bond bulls last week. State banks unexpectedly began selling seven- and ten-year bonds to pull up yields, while local authorities asked some rural lenders to suspend trading in sovereign notes. Regulators were also reported to have slowed the approval for new bond funds.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China used a quarterly monetary policy report to warn against the risks of what it considers a bond-market bubble.

China’s 10-year bond futures slipped by as much as 0.6% on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 4 basis points to 2.24%, the highest in three weeks.

Trading volume of the most active 10-year government bonds dropped to 77 billion yuan ($10.7 billion) on Friday, 45% of last week’s high reached Tuesday, according to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

