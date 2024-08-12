Chinese Builder Kaisa Aims to Finalize Restructuring Terms in Four Weeks

Residential buildings at Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.'s Future City development in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. will square off with creditors Monday, seeking to avoid liquidation before a Hong Kong court where decisions against the sector are starting to pile up. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. plans to come up with a restructuring agreement within a month, as the troubled Chinese builder is set to defend against a liquidation petition again in four weeks.

Kaisa’s winding-up petition in Hong Kong was further adjourned to Sept. 9, according to a court decision on Monday. The company aims to finalize the restructuring agreement in less than four weeks, LL Tam, a senior adviser to Kaisa, said outside the courtroom.

A Kaisa legal representative said the builder would submit an update of its restructuring progress to the court a week before the next hearing. Kaisa, with $32.7 billion in total liabilities, is facing increasing pressure from the court to show progress in its debt talks to avoid being liquidated.

Once a symbol of the boom years in China’s credit markets, Shenzhen-based Kaisa has been fighting against creditors’ efforts for about a year without publicly presenting a restructuring plan. Its legal battle was triggered by a winding-up petition first filed by a Singapore-based hedge fund. The case was then taken over by a group of creditors that held or controlled more than 35% of Kaisa’s offshore borrowings.

Times China Holdings Ltd., another Chinese residential builder, also received a reprieve in Hong Kong’s high court, with its liquidation hearing adjourned to Oct. 21. A company representative said Monday that a restructuring term sheet would be released this month, while the petitioner asked for “something real and concrete.”

A viable restructuring plan should be presented, otherwise “serious consequences may follow,” the Hong Kong judge warned at Times China’s hearing.

