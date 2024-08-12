India’s Bharti Agrees to Buy 24.5% of Carrier BT From Altice

(Bloomberg) -- Bharti Global has agreed to buy about 24.5% of BT Group Plc, a deal to invest in a $17 billion British carrier that will accelerate an expansion overseas.

Bharti, an affiliate of Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises, is buying stock from shareholder Altice UK, it said in a statement. The Indian firm said it has no intention of offering to buy out the rest of BT.

Altice UK, a subsidiary of billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecommunications group Altice, has been trying to sell off assets over the past year in an effort to slash debt after years of acquisitions. Sales have been complicated by the fallout from a corruption investigation into key individuals tied to the group. Altice has said it’s the victim of the alleged wrongdoings.

Earlier this month, Altice agreed to sell video advertising platform Teads for about $1 billion to US ad company Outbrain Inc. Also up for sale is Altice Portugal, the unit at the center of the corruption probe involving Armando Pereira, co-founder of Altice and Drahi’s right-hand before his 2023 arrest.

Bharti Global is the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, with investments in telecom, technology, digital infrastructure and space communications including OneWeb, a space communications company which merged with Eutelsat in 2023.

