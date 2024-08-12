Philippines Says to Protest China’s ‘Dangerous’ Move in Airspace

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will protest China’s latest actions in the South China Sea, in a fresh escalation of tensions between the two nations.

“Definitely, we’ll protest this latest move,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters on Monday.

Manila’s military over the weekend said that two People’s Liberation Army aircraft dropped flares and made dangerous moves while a Philippine Air Force patrol was over Scarborough Shoal on August 8.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s office on Sunday condemned the Chinese forces’ actions as “unjustified, illegal and reckless,” after both countries last month agreed to ease tensions in the South China Sea.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.