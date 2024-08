(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will start the trial against its former transport minister S. Iswaran next month, in the latest update to the biggest political scandal to hit the city-state.

The first trial dates have been set for Sept 10-13, according to a spokesperson for the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Iswaran is facing dozens of charges in the corruption case, which comes as Singapore prepares for a general election that’s due to be held by November 2025.

