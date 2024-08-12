US Beefs Up Middle East Forces Ahead of Planned Gaza Truce Talks

(Bloomberg) -- The US shored up naval and air forces in the Middle East to help Israel fend off any major attack from Iran, ahead of a resumption of Gaza cease-fire talks planned for later this week.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the urgent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group, equipped with F-35C fighters, and the USS Georgia guided-missile submarine to the region, according to a readout from a call with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Sunday.

The move bolsters the defenses of Israel, which has been braced for an assault from Iran or its allied proxy militia groups since back-to-back assassinations of senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials in Beirut and Tehran almost two weeks ago.

Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, reiterated the country’s determination to punish Israel for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in particular, and Washington is keen to avoid a major flare up three months before a presidential election. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.

Fresh Talks

The US, Qatar and Egypt last week called for a new round of Gaza cease-fire talks on Aug. 15, an effort to resolve long-deadlocked negotiations between Israel and Hamas more than 10 months into their war. Hamas has pushed back against the proposal, saying discussions should center on implementing previous plans.

An official in Israel, which has agreed to attend the Thursday talks though a venue has yet to be announced, said the plan is for the Arab mediators to brief Hamas afterward. The person asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Hamas triggered the Gaza war when its militants invaded Israel on Oct. 7, with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Yemen-based Houthis engaging in rocket-fire battles in solidarity. All three groups are sponsored by Iran and designated terrorist organizations by the US.

Austin and Gallant discussed “efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region” and progress toward securing a cease-fire and the release of hostages held in Gaza, according to the statement from the the US Department of Defense.

Gallant’s office played up the “inter-operability” of Israeli and US military systems, indicating the allies would fight as a united front.

Previous rounds of cease-fire talks have been held up in part by Israel’s determination to resume fighting after any pause to ensure Hamas is totally destroyed. Hamas has demanded a total Israeli withdrawal from the coastal Palestinian territory it has run since 2007, now partially destroyed by months of war.

Other sticking points include the number of hostages Hamas is prepared to release and when, and which Palestinian prisoners would be offered in return.

A deal that offers Hamas a reprieve could be enough to persuade Iran and its proxy groups to hold off on their promised attacks. But Israeli media has speculated a retaliation for the assassinations could come before the truce talks are scheduled to start.

“These are fateful days,” Israel’s Maariv newspaper quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as telling his cabinet members, adding that he instructed them not to discuss the stand-off in public. Netanyahu’s office had no immediate comment on the report.

Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, urged the West to restrain Israel during a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

“The double standards of the US and some Western countries have made the Zionist regime more insolent,” Pezeshklan was quoted as saying.

--With assistance from Chris Miller.

