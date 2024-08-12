Why India’s Giant Options Market Is a Worry for Regulators

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Investors tracking JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s emerging markets bond index have already positioned for India's inclusion, with 3.6% of their assets allocated to the nation's sovereign debt at end-May, according to Morgan Stanley. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India has gone from being a small player in the equity derivatives market to the world’s largest, all within just five years. Most of the new demand is coming from inexperienced retail investors with an appetite for risk.

Annual turnover in the market is now greater than the entire output of Asia’s third-biggest economy. Dabbling in these options can land investors with big losses when bets go wrong. Regulators are increasingly concerned about the potential danger to financial stability, and government officials have promised action to reduce the chances of a market blowup.

What are equity options?

They provide investors with the choice, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock at a predetermined price and date. These instruments are useful for investors to hedge against risks in their stock portfolios.

There are also futures contracts, which oblige an investor to buy or sell a stock at a predetermined price on a specific future date, with no option to back out.

In India, these products have become a way to place speculative bets on moves in share prices without needing to put up large amounts of money. Investors only need to pay for the contract — sometimes costing as little as 10 rupees (12 US cents) — and they can take leveraged positions equivalent to as much as five times their invested capital.

If an investor expects a 5% rise in a stock, they might buy a call option, paying a small premium to the seller, who is often another retail investor. If the stock rises more than 5%, the first investor makes a profit. If it falls, their loss is limited to the premium paid. The major risk is to the seller: If the value of the underlying stock rises above the strike price, they incur a loss.

Why are equity options booming in India?

India’s futures and options turnover hit a record $6 trillion in February, soaring from less than $150 billion five years ago. A large part of this growth followed the introduction of weekly-expiring contracts in 2019, replacing the traditional month-end expirations.

There’s been a similar pattern in the US, where options trading surged following the introduction of even shorter, zero-day options.

The main advantage of shorter duration is that, because there’s less probability that their value will increase before expiration, there’s less chance that the seller will incur a loss, and therefore they cost less.

The introduction of these shorter-duration options has stoked trading volumes, benefiting both the National Stock Exchange of India and stock brokers.

Why have Indian retail investors got so involved in options?

The coronavirus pandemic spurred a surge in interest for these products as it left millions of people working from home, with extra time to spare and more money to invest. The spread of mobile trading apps, the ease of opening an account and the proliferation of how-to-trade content on social media fueled the frenzy.

The number of Indian retail investors trading options has gone from fewer than a million in 2019 to 4.5 million today. Many see options as a low-cost, fast way to speculate, especially with the value of India’s stock market trebling from its March 2020 lows.

Why are regulators worried?

India’s derivatives market grabbed global attention in April after US-based Jane Street Group disclosed that it had made a $1 billion profit from trades in the South Asian nation. India’s market regulator had already warned small investors that they were taking a big risk in trying to bet against larger, better-funded and more experienced financial market players.

A study released last year by the Securities and Exchange Board of India found that nine out of 10 retail investors had lost money on derivatives. This month, the regulator quantified those losses: As much as $6 billion was lost in the fiscal year ended in March.

What are regulators doing to curb the boom?

Last month, the SEBI proposed several measures that, if implemented, are expected to make a significant dent in the market. These include limiting the number of options products with weekly expiry, or increasing the minimum contract size. Additionally, brokers may be required to collect larger margin payments from people selling options contracts on their expiry day.

Separately, the government raised taxes on short-term trading profits from equities for the first time in 15 years and doubled the transaction tax on futures and options trading.

Who could be the winners, and the losers, from those changes?

If the SEBI’s proposals are implemented in their proposed form, market strategists estimate that more than a third of equity options volume will evaporate. This would sharply erode revenue for stock exchanges, particularly the NSE, which has been buoyed by short-duration options. Some global and domestic trading funds are also expected to suffer higher trading costs, squeezing their profit margins and making it less appealing to allocate capital to Indian markets. The government will also feel the pinch, as a shrinking market may lead to a drop in the securities transaction tax revenue that soared in recent years.

