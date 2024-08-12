Zelenskiy Confirms Capture of Swathe of Russian Territory

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, departs following his meeting Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, July 19, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly confirmed for the first time that his forces had seized a swathe of Russian territory as his top commander said some 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) had been taken.

Referring to the “operation in the Kursk region,” Zelenskiy commented in a Telegram statement after meeting top military officials on Monday. Since the action began a week ago, the Ukrainian leader hadn’t explicitly acknowledged the incursion into Russia.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskiy’s commander-in-chief, said that the operation continued and that the situation remains “under our control,” according to comments made in the Telegram video.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.